UCT reports no damage caused in latest fire

CAPE TOWN - UCT has confirmed that a small fire was reported above its Upper Campus on a vacant field near the top dam late on Wednesday and was put out shortly thereafter. There was no danger to any human life, and the fire was far from any buildings or infrastructure, the university said.

"The fire was reported around 11:30pm (January 5) by the patrolling UCT Campus Protection Services (CPS) officers, and the standard operating procedure was followed. "The fire services department was on site within 15 minutes, and the fire was declared fully doused by 1:45am on Thursday morning. "UCT commends the CPS patrol officers and the fire services for acting swiftly. The fire was under control from when it was reported."

After the fire was completely doused, overnight measures were put in place. UCT, on Thursday morning, said there was no indication of the cause of the fire. An investigation will follow, and a formal report will be drafted and tabled through the relevant internal channels.