UCT SRC reports student leader after K-word tweets

Cape Town - UCT's Students' Representative Council (SRC) says it is deeply concerned about a series of disturbing tweets shared by a student of the university this week. The student shared a tweet during the latest Ramaphosa Challenge, which was sparked after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the country about the move to lockdown level 3 on Monday. In the tweet, the student said: “The things that occupy the k****r mind.” The account has since been deactivated. The SRC said it would report the student to the Office for Inclusivity and Change. “The student is also part of the leadership in one of the university's residences. The SRC has a duty to hold all student leaders accountable and we will approach the Student Governance Court to ensure this,” the SRC said.

The SRC said the student showed the highest level of anti-blackness by referring to black citizens using the derogatory word and later hurling insults which stereotype black people's class, education and parenting.

“Defenders of this statement would have us believe that this is not an issue because the student is biracial.

“However, this is a misunderstanding of the nature of anti-blackness in our society, and specifically the gravity, depth and history of that specific word in the South African context.

“The logic of anti-blackness will always validate these nonsensical statements and will always use such stereotypes to paint black people as the irrational and undignified nonhumans the system sees us as.

“This is a beginning of an intersectional crusade to mete out all contradictions of race, gender, sexuality and class in our student governance structures and in the university at-large.”