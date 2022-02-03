UCT students protest over rape allegations, re-registration woes

CAPE TOWN - Registration and shuttle services were disrupted at UCT on Wednesday as students protested over allegations of sexual harassment and rape levelled against a student leader, and a block on re-registration for those with outstanding fee debts of more than R1 000. Today at UCT, members of the EFF Student Command, the SRC, activists and students at the university came together to protest against GBV. ✊🏾![CDATA[]]>💜



The SRC President is accused of rape and will not cooperate with the council nor university OIC.



(@UCT_SRC) (@SiyaNPlaatjie) pic.twitter.com/nHz2rKxDj5 — Cameron Kendall Peters (@CamKPeters) February 1, 2022 UCT this week confirmed that it is investigating sexual assault allegations levelled against the Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Mila Zibi.

This follows posts on social media accusing Zibi of sexual assault and rape in October last year and that his SRC secretary-general Sandile Monoane was aware of the matter. UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said students were protesting at a number of locations on the campus. “Protest actions are causing disruption to vehicle access to the campus and to the UCT shuttle service. There have also been disruptions to the student registration process. All protests have been peaceful,” she said.

On the investigation into the complaints against Zibi, Shabalala said the institution would maintain a survivor-centred approach while ensuring that a fair and due process was concluded as swiftly as possible. “Any student or staff member who has experienced sexual assault or sexual and gender-based violence is encouraged to contact the Office for Inclusivity and Change. We know that reports related to instances of sexual and gender-based violence can be difficult to hear or read,” Shabalala said. Regarding the block on re-registration for the new academic year which applies to students who have outstanding fee debts of more than R1 000, Shabalala said accumulated student fee debt was an ongoing challenge for UCT, as it was for other universities in South Africa.

“The executive is engaged with the SRC in seeking a way forward on this issue.” In a statement on Wednesday, Monoane said he has written to the SRC, and informed the executive that the survivor indicated that he was not involved in the incident. “My name was mentioned in a statement from an unknown Twitter account alleging that I was involved, aware, and or enabled gender-based violence at the university. The statement further stated that a case was opened with the UCT Office of Inclusivity and Change. I would like to reserve all my rights. I will be continuing in my duties as the secretary-general of the SRC of the university,” said Monoane.

The SRC did not respond to questions on Wednesday. On Tuesday, SRC acting president Siya Plaatjie in a statement said they were nauseated and disgusted by the allegations against Zibi. “Subsequent to this an urgent meeting was called by the SRC where the SRC was made aware of these grievous sexual violence allegations and alleged abuse of power by Zibi.