UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng says she’s fine, calls payment reports ‘hogwash’

Cape Town - UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken to social media to call reports concerning an early retirement package of R12 million, “Hogwash”. This comes as the university is yet to give an update following a council meeting held on Tuesday regarding the fate of Phakeng as the vice-chancellor and instability of the executive team.

In a short video clip posted to social media on Wednesday, Phakeng expressed gratitude to the public for the messages of support. “Hey guys I know you are worried about me and the hogwash that News24 has written but I want to tell you that I’m fine and happy. I really really appreciated your messages of support, I’m getting them and receiving them, thank you,” she said. Concerns about Phakeng's future at the university escalated last week following reports of her alleged suspension in a decision taken when council met on February 9.

However, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola and chair of the council, Babalwa Ngonyama quickly refuted the claims. “UCT notes media reports around the status of the vice-chancellor. The university can unequivocally state that the vice-chancellor has not been suspended,” they said. Ngonyama said council would meet early this week to “thoroughly and thoughtfully consider options and potential resolutions” after which the outcome would be reported before the end of the week.