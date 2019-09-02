Cape Town – UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and the university's executive has highlighted the fact that the "horrible incident" in which Uyinene Mrwetyana lost her life "is one of many where women – young and old, and even girls – are ripped from our communities in such a violent manner".

After a Post Office employee appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday on rape and murder charges involving the 19-year-old media and film studies first-year student, Phakeng said: "It has now been confirmed that our student Uyinene Mrwetyana, fondly known as Nene, who had been missing, has died in tragic circumstances.

"The fact that a young female student has been died in this horrific manner is devastating and it has shocked us to our core.

"It is incomprehensible that a young life, with so much potential, has been stolen from her family and our community. It is even more distressing that this horrible incident is one of many where women – young and old, and even girls – are ripped from our communities in such a violent manner.

"Our thoughts are with Nene’s family, who have had to endure unimaginable suffering, pain and anxiety for the past week since their daughter went missing on Saturday, 24 August.

"Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences for a family, but to lose her in this manner is even more tragic and heart-breaking.

"We met with the family last week and have been in constant communication with them. We will keep them in our thoughts and will do whatever we can to support them.