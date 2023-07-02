UFH welcomes new council chairperson Professor Lungisile Ntsebeza

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has elected esteemed researcher and scholar, Professor Lungisile Ntsebeza, as chairperson of the Council. Ntsebeza takes over the reigns from Dr Siphokazi Koyana, who served as acting chair after the resignation of Bishop Ivan Abrahams in March.

Ntsebeza, a senior research scholar at UCT, as well as an Emeritus Professor in African Studies and Sociology, also held the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) chairperson for land reform and democracy in South Africa, and the AC Jordan Chairperson in African studies. His career began at UCT where he enrolled for postgraduate studies in 1987 and went on to join the institution as an Associate Professor in 2004 where he was promoted to full Professor of Sociology and African Studies only three years later. Professor Ntsebeza said a lot has been achieved by the UFH Council in meeting its targets set up for the turnaround strategy of 2021.

“I do not have any doubt that the Council I will be chairing is much stronger than the Council I joined at the end of 2021. “My role is to ensure that the gains Council has made are defended and that lessons from our shortfalls are used to build on our achievements. “Universities are public institutions, benefiting from taxpayer money. It is imperative for institutions of higher education to demonstrate how public resources are channelled back to the broader communities, specifically the historically and currently disadvantaged communities that comprise the vast majority of South Africa,” he said.