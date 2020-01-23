Cape Town – A 38-year-old man from Uganda has been arrested in Parow for allegedly being linked to performing illegal abortions.
Officers were conducting crime-prevention patrols in the area when they spotted a vehicle with male occupants, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said on Thursday.
They noticed a number of tablets in the car and questioned the suspects further, Dyason said, while also confiscating a large batch of prescription medication.
“The schedule of the drugs – namely cytotec, africure, metrosim, minesse and austifen – was checked to see if he could be in possession of the drugs illegally. It was confirmed these drugs could only be dispensed by a medical professional.
"It was also established the suspect has a pending case for selling and possessing or manufacturing any medicine or scheduled substances. He was arrested and charged for the same offence.”