Ugandan man arrested in Parow over alleged link to illegal abortions









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A 38-year-old man from Uganda has been arrested in Parow for allegedly being linked to performing illegal abortions. Officers were conducting crime-prevention patrols in the area when they spotted a vehicle with male occupants, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said on Thursday. They noticed a number of tablets in the car and questioned the suspects further, Dyason said, while also confiscating a large batch of prescription medication. “The schedule of the drugs – namely cytotec, africure, metrosim, minesse and austifen – was checked to see if he could be in possession of the drugs illegally. It was confirmed these drugs could only be dispensed by a medical professional. "It was also established the suspect has a pending case for selling and possessing or manufacturing any medicine or scheduled substances. He was arrested and charged for the same offence.”

On Wednesday at about 3.30pm, Law Enforcement officers received information of an individual dealing in drugs in the Voortrekker Road area.

Armed with a description of the suspect, the officers monitored the area and spotted him, Dyason said. He was approached and questioned.

Dyason said the officers interrogation of the suspect led to the recovery of 29 bankies of higher grade dagga; 30 bankies of tik; 14 half-mandrax tablets; eight whole mandrax tablets; a big bankie of tik waiting to be cut up and packaged for distribution; as well as R3 579 in cash.

The suspect was arrested for the possession and dealing of drugs and taken to the Goodwood police station.

Cape Times