File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – In January, Uitzig Senior Secondary pupils and parents who have been fighting Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close their school celebrated a mini victory when the Western Cape High Court suspended the closure order. The SA Democratic Teachers Union hailed the ruling at the time, saying "Schäfer should never have acted above the law".

But an appeal against the closure of Uitzig Senior Secondary in Elsies River was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein this week.

The Western Cape Education Department had announced three years ago that it wanted to close the quintile 1 school in Elsies River that serves some of Cape Town’s poorest children from gang-ridden areas due to dwindling pupil numbers, ongoing vandalism and its dilapidated state.

The department has been involved in protracted legal battles with the school governing body and Cosatu over the closure of the school.

The Cape Times reported in January how pupils had gathered before locked gates at what was their classroom only last year. It was a demonstration by pupils of Uitzig in the hope of catching the attention of provincial education officials to hear their cries to keep the school open.

Department spokesperson Jessica Shelver told the SABC they would now seek legal advice on the next steps to be followed.

"The latest ruling by the SCA vindicates the MEC as well as the WCED in the actions taken in this matter to date, and after years of protracted and costly court battles where learners were found to be supporting court applications as proxies for political aims rather than being in the classroom.

"We really do hope that the decision by the SCA now provides objective clarity on the matter."