UJ students among 70 injured after buses collide

About 70 people, including 19 University of Johannesburg (UJ) students, were injured when two buses collided on Kingsway Avenue in Auckland Park on Tuesday morning. ER24 said along with several other services, they arrived on the scene at 7.40am to find one bus on its side while another had stopped a short distance away.

“Several passengers were seen walking around the vehicles. Local authorities began to divert traffic while medics tended to the patients. On assessment, medics found that approximately 70 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Fortunately, no fatalities were found.” Patients were treated for their injuries, and the seriously injured were provided with advanced life support before they were transported to various hospitals for further care. The exact details surrounding this incident are still unknown, ER24 said.

UJ said one of these buses was ferrying students between the university’s campuses. In a statement, UJ said three of the 19 students were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, while several other students with minor injuries were receiving attention at the UJ medical facility. The University’s Centre for Psychological Services and Career Development (PsyCaD) had also set up counselling services to support affected students.