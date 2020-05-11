Union angry over second Western Cape nurse's Covid-19 death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Nursing union the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) says it is angered by the second Covid-19-related death to hit the fraternity in the province. Tygerberg Hospital nurse Ntombizakithi Ngidi’s death follows that of 62-year-old Petronella “Aunty Nellie” Benjamin, who was laid to rest last week. Benjamin died one day before her retirement date. Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said it was “angering that nurses were contracting and now dying of the virus”. “It’s extremely angering to have nurses who contract and die from the Covid-19 after we as an organisation have been bringing to the attention of the Department of Health the urgent need to ensure maximum protection of nurses and health workers. "The death of the two nurses highlights two significant areas that employers must amend (in) their management style towards staff in the face of this Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said managers needed to be more reasonable and understand the real risks that nurses faced.

“The Western Cape has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 in South Africa and, as such, healthcare facilities need to be protected and be fumigated sufficiently.

"We get reports of nurses who, when they present symptoms and have to self-isolate, are bizarrely made to do so from their annual leave days and from special leave. This is double victimisation and it is not acceptable – whoever is doing it must stop it.

“The nurses must also not be victimised further by employers who would want proof that health-care workers have been infected in the workplace, as we have been told that some are doing.”

Premier Alan Winde asked people to keep health-care workers in their thoughts.

“As we mark International Nurses Day, we will honour these two women for their commitment and their care. All of our health-care workers are heroes on the front lines, and we thank them for their selflessness and their commitment…

"Each and every death should be a stark reminder of the role we all have to play in flattening this curve so that we can protect our health-care workers, and all of our vulnerable, elderly or sick residents.”

Cape Times