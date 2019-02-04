File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The land issue will come under the spotlight when the University of the Western Cape, in partnership with the University of Fort Hare and Rhodes University, host a two-day national conversation. Themed “Resolving the Land Question: Land redistribution for equitable access to land in South Africa”, the two-day event at the UWC Public School of Health will be a large and inclusive conference, with all major interest groups in South African society represented by about 140 participants.

The event, which starts today, is aimed at generating new visions of redistributive land reform, potential models of redistribution as a base for specific policies and programmes, as well as indicators of key outcomes.

The performance of programmes to date will be briefly discussed, not as the main focus, but to help understand the current context.

The conference will not seek to achieve an overall consensus but instead will stimulate informed discussion of alternative policy options and models for land redistribution in rural South Africa, and help to clarify the costs and benefits of different choices, and the trade-offs involved.

Participants will also look at developing a range of indicators of the outcomes of different land redistribution models and feed ideas about different policy options into official policy-making processes.

Participants will also grapple with five key questions: Who should benefit from land redistribution in rural South Africa? How should land for redistribution be identified, acquired and transferred? What kinds of rights should beneficiaries hold on redistributed land? What kinds of support should be provided to beneficiaries? What are the desired outcomes of such redistribution?

A context-setting presentation on the performance of rural land redistribution to date will start the event. This will be presented by Professor Ruth Hall of the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies.

This will be followed by presentations of the three commissioned papers, which put forward different positions on land redistribution and propose coherent sets of answers to the five questions.

These papers will be presented by: Professor Michael Aliber of the University of Fort Hare; Mazibuko Jara of Ntinga Ntaba ka Ndoda, and Professors Nick Vink and Johann Kirsten of the University of Stellenbosch.

