University of Fort Hare challenges may run deep – Nzimande

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande believes the arrest of University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) head of investigations and vetting services may be an indication that challenges at the institution were deeper than meets the eye. Isaac Plaatjies became the 10th suspect identified in connection with the murder and attempted murders of senior staff that caused panic and fear at the university.

Plaatjies made his second appearance on Tuesday joining other accused in the Alice Magistrate’s Court. Before making his way to the dock, he claimed he was “looking forward” to the proceedings. “I know… I was wronged. I knew I’m going to be a victim.”

He was arrested and charged on November 17. Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola were present in court, where they conveyed their approval of the national task team's investigation. Masemola said they were surprised that Plaatjies was allegedly involved as he had been closely collaborating with them to aid in the investigation.

“He was assisting us police in the investigation. While the case is going to trial we will continue with the investigation,” he said. Mathale congratulated the detectives, expressing pride in the accomplished work and seeing it as an indication of the police's capabilities. Police national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe mentioned that the task team could not rule out the possibility of making additional arrests.

The 10 accused, including a former student, a police officer and former senior officials at the university, face charges ranging from fraud, kidnapping and murder, where UFH’s Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s personal protector Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager Petrus Roets were killed. UFH spokesperson JP Roodt said the matter was sub judice and the university did not want to respond prematurely without having insight into the charges. “The national task team appointed by Minister Bheki Cele is responsible for carrying out their work in relation to investigations of the murder of Fort Hare staff members, and the legal proceedings must take their course,” said Roodt.

Nzimande welcomed the latest arrest. “We had indicated to Minister Cele that indeed no stone must be left unturned in going to the reasons for the killings at Fort Hare. Without prejudging the situation, as minister, I am however deeply concerned about the latest arrest of someone inside the vice-chancellor’s office and ostensibly responsible for the security in the institution,” said Nzimande. He said he will further engage with Council on the latest developments, particularly given that there had been complaints raised about alleged illegal surveillance of Council and staff members