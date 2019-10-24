Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) executive management has reassured students and staff concerned about the disruption caused by students picketing outside the administration building since Tuesday.
Explaining what led to the picketing by South Point residents, the privately owned student accommodation in Belhar, UWC said in a statement on Thursday: "These students received a communique, informing them that they might be not be accommodated at South Point because the company was in the process of concluding an agreement with another institution that would result in little or no bed spaces for our students.
"The university wants to avoid a situation where South Point may play it off against the other institution to increase pricing. We don't want a situation where the highest bidder makes private accommodation unaffordable for students.
"We have been in discussions with South Point and, it is important to state, that we have presented our own agreement for review and discussion.
"We have done this because we would like to maintain the number of bed spaces we have at the moment.