UWC staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – UWC has decided that all staff must work from home with immediate effect as a precautionary measure. This after a staff member from a faculty, who had travelled, tested positive for Covid-19. Since the staff member interacted with others, acting UWC rector and vice-chancellor Professor Vivienne Lawack decided to close the campus. "In consultation with the executive management committee and as a precautionary measure, I have decided that all staff must work from home with immediate effect," Lawack said in a statement on Thursday. "We have learnt that a staff member from a faculty, who had travelled, has tested positive for COVID-19. "After presenting with some symptoms, the staff member opted to be tested. In the meantime, however, he had been in contact with various academics, but not students.

"Since the staff member interacted with others, we will close campus in the interest of the safety of our staff and students.

"We call on all those who travelled to self-isolate, have themselves tested and to notify their line managers of the outcome. There is no cause for panic, and we call on everyone to remain calm.

"Line managers and heads of department are to employ the necessary business continuity plans immediately.

"Students who have opted to stay in residence during the recess are not affected, although those who choose to, may leave campus if they wish to.

"We will announce the reopening of the campus when we receive confirmation from those who have been in contact with the staff member, and those who have travelled, that they have been cleared.

"The EMC wishes the affected parties a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Cape Times