UWC student accused of attempting to kill his wife had pending rape case

UWC student Ntembeko Myalo had been out on a warning over an alleged rape incident when he was caught on video viciously stabbing his wife, a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student, at the weekend. Myalo, 32, wearing a grey jersey, attempted to hide his face with visible lumps on his forehead while in the dock on Monday.

He made his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrates' Court facing an attempted murder charge after he attacked his spouse at South Point, the Orchard student accommodation in Belhar on Saturday. The court heard the accused had a pending rape case for which he is expected to return to court on December 4. “(The attempted murder) case has been postponed until November 20, for bail application,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

Students from both institutions filled the benches of the courtroom, along with the victims’ loved ones, who were not ready to speak with the media. Their 26-year-old daughter is still in hospital following, what her close friend described as, a “successful surgery” on Sunday. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said Myalo was arrested on Saturday.

In graphic footage which has prompted widespread condemnation, the woman is seen on the floor on her back.She is seemingly weak and tries to block the weapon with one arm, but is stabbed multiple times in the side of her stomach. In other footage, Myalo is seen assaulted by a mob and is later rescued by members of an armed security response team. UWC confirmed on Monday that Myalo has been suspended from campus and all residences associated with the university as it is believed that he was a “danger to fellow students”.

“An urgent Vice-Rector’s Tribunal was called by the Office of the Proctor. The Deputy Vice Chancellor: Student Development and Support, Professor Matete Madiba, presided over the Tribunal and she suspended the student after hearing and viewing evidence. The Proctor argued that the perpetrator was a danger to fellow students and must be removed from all UWC-associated spaces with immediate effect. “The university condemns the action and there cannot be any justification for such cruelty. We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim who is fighting for her life in hospital, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the university said. It also confirmed that the Proctor’s office was also investigating other alleged GBV cases after they were brought forth in a march held on Friday. Students submitted a memorandum of grievances to UWC’s executive management.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng has called for heightened security on off-campus residences and that support be available to all students until they finish writing their exams. “Safety should be priority number one in student accommodation that is based outside of campuses, but it is important that universities decide what this would entail. “Also, discussions should be held on campuses in such a manner as to empower students not to perpetuate abuses and sexual abuses against fellow students,” said Nchabeleng.