Cape Times – UWC student Tina Fransman has won the 2018 Economic Society of SA (Essa) Founders’ Medal for Best Economics Master’s Thesis. Fransman’s thesis, in which she used a multidimensional poverty index (MPI), was based on multi-dimensional poverty in South Africa between 2001-2016.

At the time of writing, the approach of MPI was relatively new in South Africa, as many local studies were not using it.

“I didn’t expect to receive that medal at all. Completing my Master’s on a part-time basis while working my first job ever, with the intention of paying for my own studies, was the best feeling in the world.

“I was so extremely proud of myself because I did it on my own.

“That was enough for me, but when I received the letter stating I had won the medal, I literally started shaking. It was just the cherry on top,” said Fransman.

“I’m grateful for guidance and support from Professor Derek Yu during my journey. He played a major role in this. I’m very humbled by the whole experience.”

Fransman is pursuing different research topics in her doctorate studies.

“I feel that there’s growing interest regarding multidimensional poverty and fresh approaches to measure it.

“I feel that poverty is still a major issue that South Africa seems to be grappling with and I think there’s room for much more research to be conducted regarding all types of poverty analysis.”

Professor Yu said: “She had the determination and put in the hard work to complete the dissertation in two years.”

At the end of 2018, Fransman was awarded a scholarship from the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University, where she is completing her doctorate studies.

“Her hard work paid off further by her being the first economics student from UWC to have won the Essa medal at any postgraduate level.

“It’s a very tough competition, as she had to compete against the nominations from other economics departments across the country.

“The economics department and the Economic and Management Sciences faculty are very proud of her achievements and we hope that in future, we will have more economics students winning the Essa medal at all three postgraduate levels.”

