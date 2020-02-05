UWC suspends classes for rest of the week









UWC students were taken out of classes by students representatives and affiliated political organisations this week. Picture Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town – The academic programme of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been suspended for the rest of the week while matters regarding registration are addressed. As the first classes for the year got under way this week, protesting students disrupted lectures, calling for the postponement of the start of the academic year, clearance for registration and student accommodation. The student representative council (SRC) was demanding that issues such as accommodation and historical debt be addressed before lectures could resume. EWN reported UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder saying: "Normal university business will continue. Admin staff, support staff and lecturers are all on campus. There are no classes happening at the moment. Classes will resume on Monday.” The SRC had sent a letter to rector and vice-chancellor Tyrone Pretorius listing their concerns.

“Clearance and registration this year has unfortunately been delayed by student credit management’s (SCM) insistence to refuse bulk clearance of students through categories and their refusal to use acknowledgement of debt, in an attempt to protect the financial interests of the institution.”

SRC leaders said they rejected the demand that students pay 30% of their debt, pay registration and enter into a monthly debit order agreement with the university in order for them to be cleared for registration.

According to the SRC figures, 7 500 students have not been registered yet.

“It is for this reason that we have called for the academic programme to be delayed by one week so as to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to be cleared and registered,” the SRC letter read.

Regarding debt clearance, UWC said “We have not deviated, as an institution, from our policy that no academically deserving student will be denied access to registration because of student debt.

“The qualifying NSFAS-funded students, both first time entry and senior students, have already been cleared for registration.

“Students are urged to avail themselves at the SCM offices to discuss the support and advice they require.”

Accommodation remained a challenge, with the loss of the South Point residence (a private off-campus facility) exacerbating the situation, the university said.

As of yesterday, 816 bed spaces had been secured.

