Cape Town – The academic programme of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has been suspended for the rest of the week while matters regarding registration are addressed.
As the first classes for the year got under way this week, protesting students disrupted lectures, calling for the postponement of the start of the academic year, clearance for registration and student accommodation.
The student representative council (SRC) was demanding that issues such as accommodation and historical debt be addressed before lectures could resume.
EWN reported UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder saying: "Normal university business will continue. Admin staff, support staff and lecturers are all on campus. There are no classes happening at the moment. Classes will resume on Monday.”
The SRC had sent a letter to rector and vice-chancellor Tyrone Pretorius listing their concerns.