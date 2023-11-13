UWC has suspended the student filmed stabbing his partner, a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student, during an attack at the Orchards South Point student accommodation in Belhar at the weekend. In the graphic footage, which sparked widespread condemnation, the woman is on the floor on her back, she appears weak and tries to block the weapon with her one arm but is stabbed in the side of the stomach.

The short video ends as three men attempt to grab the attacker. Another video shows a UWC student being assaulted by a mob. He was rescued by armed response security guards before being taken to hospital under police guard. In a statement on Monday, UWC said the student, charged with attempted murder, was suspended and barred from the campus and all residences associated with the university.

“An urgent vice-rector’s tribunal was called this morning by the Office of the Proctor. The deputy vice-chancellor of student development and support, Professor Matete Madiba, presided over the tribunal and she suspended the student after hearing and viewing evidence. The proctor argued that the perpetrator was a danger to fellow students and must be removed from all UWC-associated spaces with immediate effect.” In condemning the incident, the institution said there cannot be any justification for such cruelty. “We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim who is fighting for her life in hospital, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”