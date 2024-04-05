UWC will ‘thrive, excel’ under incoming VC Prof Robert Balfour

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has announced Professor Robert Balfour as incoming rector and vice-chancellor. Council chairperson Xoliswa Daku officially announced the appointment on Thursday, saying this followed rigorous deliberation.

Balfour steps into office effectively on January 1, 2025. Outgoing VC Tyrone Pretorius’ term is coming to an end in December this year. Balfour was shortlisted last year, along with professor Vivienne Lawack, UWC’s deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) and professor José Frantz, the university’s DVC for research and innovation by the Senior Appointments Selection Committee chaired by judge Nathan Erasmus.

Balfour is currently the DVC of teaching and learning at North-West University (NWU). Daku said they believed he would bring a wealth of experience in academic and administrative leadership spanning almost 20 years in public and private higher education institutions. “Frequently invited as a keynote speaker on language and education in South Africa, Professor Balfour has also served as a peer reviewer to education institutions such as the University of KwaZulu-Natal , Wits, NWU and the University of the Free State for the Council on Higher Education.

“Professor Balfour was honorary professor of education in the School of Education Studies at the UKZN until 2015 and was reappointed in 2017. (He) has held three fellowships at the Institute for Commonwealth Studies at the University of London from 2003 to 2005, Clare Hall at Cambridge University in 2003, and the Institute of Education at the University of London in 2014. “His extensive expertise encompasses various domains, including applied linguistics, post-colonial literary criticism, and education. Professor Balfour's contributions extend beyond academia, as he is also an accomplished painter and published author of poetry and short fiction in literary journals internationally.