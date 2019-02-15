Eleven couples tied the knot at the annual Valentine’s Day weddings ay at Robben Island’s Garrison Church yesterday. Photo: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Busisiwe Reed, 25, struggled to hold back her tears when the love of her life, Nkosinathi Nohesi, 25, said his vows at a Valentine’s Day tradition in Robben Island’s Garrison Church yesterday. The Khayelitsha couple were among 11 couples from across South Africa who said “I do” yesterday at the 19th edition of the annual weddings programme.

Dressed in their finest, the lovebirds and guests gathered early in the morning at the V&A Waterfront Clock Tower to catch the ferry to the World Heritage Site.

Shy and soft-spoken Nohesi met Reed in 2016 at a restaurant where they worked.

“I am a baker and she is a barista. At first I didn’t take notice of her, but as time went by I realised that I liked her even though her personality intimidated me.

“I would stare at her and not say anything. One day my wish to sit next to her came true. After a smooth conversation, I told her how I felt and she didn’t turn me down.

"Today we are saying 'Till death do us part' and may our love grow stronger,” said Nohesi.

Rozeana Julius, 29, and Marcia Jumaut, 38, from Parklands met 10 years ago while one was serving customers and the other flipping burgers at McDonald’s in Milnerton.

They got engaged two years ago and became the third same-sex couple to wed at Garrison Church.

Cape Times