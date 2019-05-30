File photo: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Cape Town – The Heart and Stroke Foundation SA (HSFSA) has come out in support of the proposed new South African law to ban electronic smoking devices. This as the world approached No Tobacco Day tomorrow.

The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill wants to control laws to keep pace with global tobacco control recommendations, and would allow for the effective regulation of new tobacco products, in particular electronic nicotine.

Foundation chief executive Professor Pamela Naidoo said: “No form of smoking can be dubbed healthy, certainly the HSFSA discourages any form of smoking as part of a healthy lifestyle. If there is one thing for certain, tobacco is proven to be harmful and the ingredients used in vaping devices are known to be poisonous.”

World No Tobacco Day 2019 focuses on “tobacco and lung health”, and is meant to increase awareness of the negative impact that tobacco has on people’s lung health, from cancer to chronic respiratory disease.

MEC of Health Nomafrench Mbombo said people often took their lungs and health for granted, forgetting that breathing was one of the basic requirements for living.

“Good lung health is essential, not just for breathing but for living a full life filled with many adventures.

“We encourage people to love their lungs and take all possible measures to ensure that they keep their lungs healthy - whether it is practising good hygiene habits to stop the spread of TB, or to quit the use of tobacco products that have been proved as the cause of many health problems, including lung health,” Mbombo said.

The city council yesterday hosted an event at Early Childhood Development Centres, and taught principals about the dangers of tobacco on little lungs.

The workshop included inputs on air pollution, tips to quit smoking, tuberculosis, the results of a survey of tobacco usage in the workplace and also the impact of early-life exposure of environmental tobacco smoke on child health. Naidoo said vaping has been hailed as the answer for smokers as it’s supposedly healthier and helps them beat their addiction.

“Especially given that some of these studies were actually initiated and paid for by big tobacco.

‘‘There is likely truth on both sides. But there is more to it. Because vaping hasn’t been around for long enough, no matter how thorough the study, we can’t know the long-term effects.

“Just cast your memory back to how doctors used to happily back smoking cigarettes. Only years later were we able to categorically state its negative effects.

“Sadly, vapers are literally guinea pigs in one of the world’s biggest scientific experiments, hosted by everyone from unregulated, fly-by-night vape companies to big tobacco.”

Naidoo warned that vaping was designed to hook adolescents and was highly addictive, particularly to teenagers.

Cape Times