Vearey alleges high-level conspiracy in bid to keep his security guards

Cape Town - Axed Western Cape head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey has launched an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court to have his security re-instated with immediate effect as he fears for his safety. Currently hospitalised with Covid complications, Vearey said the urgency of the matter was due to his life being “in real danger” should he be discharged from hospital later this week.

Security for Vearey had been removed following his dismissal on grounds of misconduct for posts he made on social media. In his affidavit, Vearey has asked for the decision by provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile to remove the security on June 24, to be reviewed and set aside. “Should the relief not be granted, it is highly probable that my life will be in danger as the newspapers and electronic media widely reported that my protection detail was terminated…

“The threats to my life have a long and chequered history. Approximately five years ago, I was officially informed by Crime Intelligence that threats on my life had been identified. These threats emanated from criminal gangs and even police officers,” Vearey submitted. According to the application, Vearey was, through the security management of SAPS, assigned four bodyguards and appropriate transport on a 24/7 basis. Vearey further submitted that in re-establishing the Anti-Gang Unit, and its most prominent operation, had led to his “occupational detriment”.

In the lengthy affidavit, Vearey further submitted that there existed an “orchestrated strategem to get rid of (former Crime Intelligence boss Peter) Jacobs, (provincial Anti-Gang Unit head Andre) Lincoln and I... I respectfully submit that my dismissal is none other than a method to achieve ulterior motives of senior police management”. “My change in employment status does not change the prevalence of the threats against myself. In fact, despite the fact that I am not currently a member of the SAPS, I still need to provide my assistance as a consultant to honour my commitment by testifying in the above criminal matters. “The plethora of evidence that I will be a witness in high-profile criminal matters - specifically that of Nafiz Modack, (Ralph) Stanfield and senior police officers implicated in the ‘guns to gangs’ matter, was clearly not considered by (Patekile) ,” Vearey submitted.