Vearey files for contempt against top cops over security reinstatement

Cape Town - Dismissed top cop Jeremy Vearey has filed an urgent interlocutory application to the Western Cape High Court against provincial SAPS commissioner Thembisile Patekile, including the national commissioner and minister of police, alleging they are in contempt of court. The application relates to security which had been reinstated to Vearey on July 15 by order of the high court.

Vearey, in an affidavit, said the order was not being complied with. Vearey wants the high court to accept his urgent application by August 2, and for Patekile to be held in contempt of court and incarcerated for a period of 30 days if he does not fully and immediately comply with the order. Currently at a place of safety with his family, Vearey previously lodged an urgent application for his security to be reinstated with “immediate effect as he fears for his safety”, after it was discovered that “a real and imminent threat” existed on his life as he is expected to testify in criminal matters against alleged underworld figures.

A court order had reassigned ​two specialised officers from the SAPS Tactical Response team assigned to him for security with immediate effect. “One of the bodyguards informed me ...that I am not allowed to be transported in a police vehicle and that they have no mandate to provide static protection at my residence 24/7. “They may only work normal shift hours and then have to leave... “I called the Provincial Head Response Services responsible for the TRT unit. She indicated that SAPS understand the court order.

“I called her again Sunday morning (18 July 2021). She again indicated that they would provide me with the two static guards at my residence and the four mobile members when so required,” Vearey stated. However, further in his urgent application, Vearey said “no static protection was deployed from 18h00 to 6h00 (night shifts) since Thursday 23 July”. “Mobile protection was also inadequate. The above caused a delay in the preparation for the arbitration…(Patekile’s) resistance to implement the order of this Court (to which they have agreed to), violates my real rights,” Vearey submitted.

Enquiries to Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and SAPS were unanswered by deadline. Meanwhile, the arbitration hearing to have Vearey reinstated to SAPS was set to get underway at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council yesterday and today. Vearey was dismissed on the grounds of misconduct for posts he had made on social media.

Following his dismissal, Popcru showed their support for the former top cop and are representing him in the matter. Popcru provincial secretary, Pat Raolane, said they were eager to get the arbitration process underway despite “a few technicalities” on the first day of arbitration. “Our member has been without a salary for a long period of time and we want to deal with the matter. Bundles were exchanged between both parties today and the matter continues tomorrow,” said Raolane.