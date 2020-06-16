Ventilator boost for Western Cape as Covid-19 deaths increase

Cape Town – The Western Cape has recorded an additional 63 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the province to 1 111, Premier Alan Winde announced on Monday. The Western Cape has 13 166 active cases of Covid-19 (yesterday 11 657), with a total of 42 892 (40 232) confirmed cases and 28 615 recoveries (27 527) as of 1pm on 15 June. The province has conducted 245 536 coronavirus tests. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced. The latest statistics provided by the Western Cape government, more data available on dashboard:















Winde said he had received 20 ventilators from US consul-general Virginia Blaser, which form part of a donation of 50 ventilators the country has made to South Africa.

"These ventilators were accepted by doctors from the Tygerberg and to Groote Schuur hospitals, where they will be used to treat seriously ill and ICU patients.

"The ventilators are smaller and more portable than many of the ventilators that we currently have in our healthcare system, allow for intubation and non-invasive ventilation and therefore will give doctors treating patients a greater degree of flexibility when moving patients and determining the best treatment options (see attached fact sheet about the ventilators).

"The Western Cape has been working hard to prepare our healthcare systems and these new ventilators will allow us to deliver potentially life-saving treatment to many more people.

"We thank the United States consulate in South Africa for their assistance during this pandemic, and for their partnership which stretches back many years.

Blaser said: "While today we mark the donation of 20 ventilators, we are really marking 20 years of life-saving partnership between the United States and the Western Cape.

"Through PEPFAR, we are supporting over 4.7 million people living with HIV in South Africa. It is my hope that these ventilators will also offer life-saving support in the battle against Covid-19."

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz announced on Monday that 60 Chrysalis graduates have been deployed to various shopping centres and community health facilities in Khayelitsha as part of the province's hot-spot strategy.

"These graduates have undergone training and will help to build awareness of Covid-19 and encouraging people to adhere to social distancing protocols.

"On the eve of Youth Day, it is so encouraging to see young people playing their part in communities to slow the spread of the virus and, ultimately, save lives.

"The hot-spot strategy is all about using partnerships and encouraging a whole of society approach. The Department of Community Safety has worked closely with the Department of Health, the Khayelitsha Development Forum, Medicins Sans Frontiers and, of course, the Chrysalis Academy to bring this deployment about.

"We wish these young people well and thank them for helping to protect communities in the Western Cape.

"The Western Cape Government is rolling out a number of interventions in the province's hot spots which are aimed at encouraging behavioural change to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We have already introduced the Red Dot taxi service to transport healthcare workers and a major communications campaign which will include nearly 10 000 street pole posters in hot-spot communities and new radio advertisements using healthcare workers.

"By staying safe, we will be able to protect our high-risk loved ones and save lives."

Cape Times