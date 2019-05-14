Dr Wynand Boshoff. Picture: Orania Facebook page.

Cape Town - Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson will be making his way to Parliament. Dr Wynand Johannes Boshoff is the grandson of Verwoerd and will represent the Freedom Front Plus (VF-Plus) in Parliament, according to Netwerk24.

Boshoff is the son of Orania founder and Northern Cape VF+ leader Professor Carel Boshoff.

Hendrik Verwoerd is often dubbed the "Architect of Apartheid" for his role in shaping the implementation of apartheid policy when he was minister of native affairs and then prime minister, once describing apartheid as a "policy of good neighbourliness".

Wynand was able to secure a seat in Parliament after the 2019 general elections. This was mainly in part due to the growth the VF-Plus received this election cycle.

In the 2014 general elections, the VF+Plus obtained 165 715 national votes, but in this cycle the partly received 414 864 votes.

According to the IEC, the party grew from 0.90% in 2014 to 2.38% in 2019.

The Boshoff family

Not much is known about Wynand other than the fact that he was a councillor in the Sol Plaatjie Municipality in the Northern Cape.

According to Die Burger, Wynand was also part of a research committee within the VF+.

Wynand's father, Carel Boshoff was in fact the son-in-law of Verwoerd. He married Verwoerd's daughter Anna. Carel was a professor of theology and was also an Afrikaner cultural activist.

Professor Carel Boshoff. Wikipedia





Carel was known as the founder of Orania, an Afrikaner settlement located along the Orange River in the Karoo region of the Northern Cape.

Carel was the president of the Orania movement ('Orania beweging') until 2007. He became disabled due to an illness and his position as president was taken over by his son Carel Boshoff IV.

Carel Boshoff IV. Picture: Orania website.





Carel died in 2011.

