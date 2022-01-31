Victory for Kat Maboe after being absolved of misconduct

CAPE TOWN - While disgraced TV and media personality Katlego Maboe's publicist has announced that he has been absolved of allegations of misconduct, made by his former partner Monique Muller in October 2020, Muller said this was a “false narrative”. In a statement, publicist Lerato Maleswena said Maboe had been absolved of the charges against him in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Statement for immediate release: pic.twitter.com/JRnnMRBSJf — Katlego (@KatlegoMaboe) January 31, 2022 “The court agreed with the submission of a Point in Limine from Mr Maboe’s legal team, ruling that there were no grounds for obtaining the protection order. Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed. This is a great victory for Mr Maboe, who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal,” the statement read. Muller, however, said the judgment was set aside due to there “not being any new acts of domestic violence in the past year and half after the protection order was issued”. “I haven't had a chance to read through the judgment document just yet but the matter was set aside so if any new incidents do occur, I am able to approach the courts again. Nowhere has he been found innocent for anything,” said Muller.

Muller said she was “so so so relieved” that the matter had been settled. “I actually spent the weekend celebrating with my family quietly,” said Muller. Upon news of the allegations in 2020, Maboe suffered reputational damage, resulting in a loss of professional livelihood.

This included the cancellation of his contract with OUTsurance and a suspension from his long-term contract with SABC 3’s Expresso Morning Show. Last year, Maboe had sent letters of demand to his former girlfriend Muller, her brother Seth Muller, Women For Change, and the SA Film and Television Awards (Safta), to retract and apologise statements made against him. Maboe had demanded R1million in compensation for damages at the time.