[Video] Ex-cop in dock over triple slaying at New Somerset hospital

Cape Town - Former cop, Jean Paul Malgas, accused of the bloody shooting at New Somerset Hospital, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, handcuffed and in leg irons throughout proceedings, while his legal representation said he was suicidal. The 39-year-old from Vredenburg is facing three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and robbery.

Story continues below Advertisment

Malgas allegedly turned the place of safety and healing in Green Point into a crime scene on May 7 when he disarmed a Sea Point police constable, who was guarding another patient. The accused allegedly shot the officer, who was confirmed dead the next day, while two other patients died at the scene. Picture: Leon Knipe State prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem explained that he was approached by officials about safety risks and an agreement was made that Malgas would remain restrained with handcuffs in the interests of the public safety, the court and himself.

“This is also in light of the circumstances of the offence the accused is being charged with,” said Gelderbloem. Malgas’s attorney Shagan Shaun Balram also said that his client was suicidal. Magistrate Ronel Oliver had questioned why Malgas was still restrained, stating that it was not normal procedure for a court to allow handcuffs and leg irons to be present on a person still awaiting trial.

Story continues below Advertisment

“However, the court can find on the State’s submissions that it is in the interests of our safety, that of the accused and public safety. On the next occasion this will be reassessed,” Oliver said. Applications made by the media for pictures to be published and videos taken of Malgas, were rejected. According to Balram, the accused advised him of being uncomfortable with having his picture taken or his image broadcast. Balram said his client had the right to a fair trial and believes this right would be infringed.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gelderbloem also opposed the media’s request, saying the identity parade and witness statements must still be obtained. Malgas, who is remanded in Pollsmoor Prison, abandoned bail. The case was postponed to June 30 for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisment