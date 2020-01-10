VIDEO, PICS: Burst Simon's Town water main leads to cars, bus being trapped in mud









Picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – City of Cape Town staff are busy with clearing-up operations after a torrent of mud blocked the main road leading into Simon’s Town on Friday morning. A few vehicles got trapped in the torrent of mud, with a woman named Marion’s Toyota Tazz – who was luckily insured – eventually completely submerged in mud next to a Golden Arrow bus. The mudslide was caused by a burst water main, according to Richard Coleman, of the City of Cape Town Traffic Service. No injuries were reported. The main road had to be closed between Dido Valley and Redhill roads, with traffic being diverted. Metrorail was alerted to a possible threat to the railway line along the road. Disaster Risk Management, the Fire Rescue Service and Law Enforcement assisted at the scene, with bulldozers having to move the mud.

Marion, who still managed to laugh about it all, told Cape Talk from the scene: “We were driving from Simon’s Town to Fish Hoek and I saw the water in the road and then the mud.

“I didn’t think it was very deep and thought we could drive through it, but unfortunately we got stuck deeper and deeper.

“Then others cars tried to get through. Some cars got through and then a bus tried to get through and they are now parked next to us.

“My car, a Toyota Tazz, is now completely submerged and I just got three new tires. We are completely submerged in mud and you can’t see the roof any more.

"My sister and I were in the car but I got out first and managed to get to the side and she was worried… and eventually the guys that were there helped her out. Everybody here has been incredible.

“We are fine and I am just waiting to hear from my insurance.”

