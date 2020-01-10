Cape Town – City of Cape Town staff are busy with clearing-up operations after a torrent of mud blocked the main road leading into Simon’s Town on Friday morning.
A few vehicles got trapped in the torrent of mud, with a woman named Marion’s Toyota Tazz – who was luckily insured – eventually completely submerged in mud next to a Golden Arrow bus.
The mudslide was caused by a burst water main, according to Richard Coleman, of the City of Cape Town Traffic Service. No injuries were reported.
The main road had to be closed between Dido Valley and Redhill roads, with traffic being diverted. Metrorail was alerted to a possible threat to the railway line along the road.
Disaster Risk Management, the Fire Rescue Service and Law Enforcement assisted at the scene, with bulldozers having to move the mud.