[VIDEO] Two children die minutes apart in Hanover Park, probe under way

Hanover Park residents are mourning the death of two five-year-old boys who died minutes apart in separate incidents in Rywood Walk and Ash Crescent on Monday. Zakaria Noble was hit by a stray bullet in the chest amid ongoing gang violence, while Moegamat Jardien was electrocuted to death by live wire allegedly exposed in front of his house where he was playing.

Zakaria and Moegamat were both rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said Philippi police have opened a murder docket concerning Zakaria’s death. “Reports reveal that the boy was caught in a crossfire and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared deceased as he succumbed to the injury sustained.

“The circumstances are being investigated as is the motive,” he said. Zakaria’s grandmother, Nadema Pretorius, said it was difficult to believe her grandson was dead. “Zakaria was the most lovable child and he was adored by everybody.

“He was an angel with the brightest smile. “It still feels unreal that he isn’t with us anymore. His mommy has sought medical help as she is very traumatised and we saw her earlier (yesterday) after being to the doctor. “The funeral will be held today as his body could not be released yesterday,” she said.

Zakaria and Moegamat were both rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. Pojie said Moegamat succumbed to his injuries by the time he arrived at the hospital. “It is alleged that a five-year-old boy was electrocuted at the mentioned location whereafter he was taken to a local medical facility for medical treatment. He unfortunately had already succumbed to death. The circumstances form part of ongoing investigation into the child’s death,” he said.

Anti-crime activist from Mitchells Plain, Pastor Leon Jacobs, said more needed to be done to protect residents and children on the Cape Flats. “We are very worried about how the incidents have been dealt with at the moment. Why doesn’t local government make use of unused buildings to occupy and set up police stations in areas such as ours? “My reason for saying this is that the gangsters know, that if they have a shoot-out in Hanover Park, SAPS will be on the scene making their way from Philippi in over half an hour.

“By the time they arrive it’s too late and they are gone, and that’s why the gangsters thrive in our areas,” he said. Meanwhile, police are investigating the deaths of at least 10 other people who died from gunshot wounds over the weekend, including in Manenberg, Lavender Hill and Nyanga. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson, Abie Isaacs, said they were concerned with the escalation of crime.