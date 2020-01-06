VIDEOS, PICS: Glitz, glamour, joy and colour as Kaapse Klopse shine









Cape Town – The city centre came alive on Saturday as the Cape Town Street Parade filled the CBD with glitter, song and colour celebrating the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar tradition. The event, previously known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" procession of the "Kaapse Klopse", saw thousands of minstrels from all across Cape Town performing for excited crowds. The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) has been the organiser of the new format Cape Town Street Parade since its launch in October 2017 and this year again impressed the crowds, with nearly 10 000 minstrels from about 40 troupes performing and marching through the streets. KKKA Director Muneeb Gambeno, said they were grateful to the people of Cape Town who faithfully came to support the event every year. "We extend our gratitude to the people of Cape Town and all those visitors to the City for making the 2020 edition of the Cape Town Street Parade the most successful Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration in recent years.

“We had troupes who braved the heat of the day to showcase the very best of talent of the Cape Flats and we are all very proud of them, particularly our youth. All round it was a fun-filled family day - something which all of Cape Town can be very proud of,” said Gambeno.

Troupes marched from Hanover Street in District Six and headed towards the City Hall, where they marched in a horse-shoe shape on to the Grand Parade, back on to Adderley Street and made their way to the Bo Kaap via Wale Street.

The Shoprite Pennsylvanians Video: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Mayor Dan Plato said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere. The various minstrel groups put on a magnificent performance and ensured that the thousands of people lining the streets were thoroughly entertained.

“We want to express our gratitude to all those who made the day possible and the troupes for a wonderful event which contributes a lot to the City’s cultural heritage, development and the local economy.”

Missing persons organisation the Pink Ladies also held a drive, for its fourth consecutive year partnering with the event to ensure the safety of children during the day, according to spokesperson Nana Rechner.

“We were asked for the last four years to join the day at the street parade, the main reason being for us to monitor any missing children and see that they are reunited with their parents.

Thousands of Cape Town minstrels took to the city streets in a blaze of colour, music and culture as they took part in the annual Cape Town Street Parade. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

"We profile them with a ‘My Little Finger’ certificate and make parents of the children take that home,” said Rechner.

Rechner said a number of children had been separated from their parents in the crowd but all of them had been reunited with their families before the end of the day.

“We didn’t give the children over until the warrant officer from Cape Town Central SAPS was there and spoke to (the families).

“In a crowd like that you have to be extremely careful with the little ones,” said Rechner.

Video: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

