Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Angry Langa residents took the law into their own hands, when they fatally stoned and assaulted a suspected hijacker who allegedly tried to rob a Bolt taxi driver. The attempted hijacking led to the driver killing two residents while he tried to flee his attackers. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the 31-year-old man had been attacked by residents who alleged that he had tried to rob the driver. She said Langa police were investigating a case of murder, and that there had been no arrests.

Close friends Busisiwe Gabuza, 24, and Nomawethu Manzini, 28, were buried last week after being killed when the Bolt driver evaded a hijacking and robbery in Church Street, Langa, on March25. Manzini and Gabuza had been standing near a boundary wall on the corner of Bennie and Church streets when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Zone 8 residents heard that the man who had been implicated in the attempted hijacking had allegedly also been terrorising the community.

Sivukile Sonele Community group member Vusi Mandindi said: “The word spread fast, and to make matters worse, apparently the man had robbed someone on Friday night and on Saturday morning. “When he was seen by the residents they had nothing to say or ask him anymore, but wanted him gone for good. “People were apparently tired of him and his well-known friends who preyed upon them.

‘‘When people saw him on Saturday afternoon they got angry, thinking about the two dead, innocent women and the Bolt driver who had been traumatised.”

The neighbourhood watch group, Sivukile Sonele Community group, began to patrol the area at night following the Bolt incident.

Children under 18 years were not allowed to roam the streets.

“Our community has a bad name and we need services from Uber, Taxify and other taxis. Although I don’t condone mob justice, Langa has a bad reputation. People are tired and that’s why we formed this group to take back our streets and reclaim our name.

‘‘Police and other law enforcement agencies should do their part, and not just say it depends on us.”

Meanwhile, two men will appear at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today for hijacking a metered taxi in Manenberg.

The suspects, aged 20 and 23, from Bonteheuwel, were arrested by provincial K9 Unit members on Saturday, who saw a suspicious-looking vehicle. “The driver of the vehicle sped off when he saw the police vehicle, and a high speed-chase ensued,” the police said.

‘‘The police stopped the vehicle, and it was established that the vehicle had been hijacked in the morning. ‘‘According to information, the driver who operates as a metered taxi driver was hijacked while dropping off a client in Vanguard Estate,” the police said.

