Visit your local museum for free on Museum Day

Cape Town – Museums will be free to visit as 2023 International Museum Day is commemorated on May 18. Locals have been encouraged to visit their museums to learn about the histories of diverse communities.

Iziko Museums will be free of charge, except the Planetarium, Digital Dome, Groot Constantia and Castle of Good Hope. The theme of this year’s International Museum Day is “Museums, Sustainability and Well-being”. Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais, said: “We want our museums to be inclusive spaces, where every person, no matter their background, can see themselves and their own stories reflected. Museums have collaborated with our Library service on the Oral History Project, where the stories of local people are being captured as video clips so that the authentic voices of communities can be heard telling their own experiences of important events.

“We are also reinventing museums as spaces that can become cultural hubs in communities. The recently renovated George museum is partnering with local artists and art organisations to present exhibitions and host various events in the museum space. We want our museums to become vibrant, well-used spaces where community members can come together to experience art, culture and connectedness.” According to the International Council of Museums, in 2022 more than 37 000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries and territories. “Museums are key contributors to the wellbeing and to the sustainable development of our communities. As trusted institutions and important threads in our shared social fabric, they are uniquely placed to create a cascading effect to foster positive change. There are many ways in which museums can contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals: from supporting climate action and fostering inclusivity, to tackling social isolation and improving mental health,” the council said.