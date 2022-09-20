VW Polo vehicles targets for theft in Durbanville, police warn

Cape Town – Durbanville police have issued a warning to the community that VW Polo vehicles were targeted by criminals. The police have urged owners of the vehicles to be vigilant and park their vehicles in a safe place.

Several VW Polo vehicles have been stolen since the beginning of the month in the area. Durbanville police spokesperson Captain Mda Rhode said there were no specific times the vehicles were being stolen. “These vehicles are stolen during the day, as well as during the night.

“Some of these vehicles were standing in driveways, parking areas and complexes. “The Durbanville police urges the community to take extra measures to secure these types of vehicles. “Park the vehicles in a secure area.

“Install alarm and tracker systems,” he said. The value per vehicle is estimated between R40 000 and R100 000. Mda said the same modus operandi occurs in other areas as well.

Statistics SA revealed in its latest report that the number of individuals that experienced hijacking increased from 64 000 in 2020/21 to 134 000 in 2021/22. An estimated 137 000 hijackings occurred in 2021/22, affecting 134 000 (0.3%) persons aged 16 years and older. About 63% of the victims reported some or all incidents to the police.

