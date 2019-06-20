File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A senior warder at Pollsmoor Prison was stabbed and seriously injured in an alleged gang-related attack over the weekend. The warder was attacked by 50 inmates and stabbed with sharp objects in his back, head and hands on Saturday morning.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said the offenders called the man under the pretence of needing to be urgently helped, before attacking him.

“A group of offenders approached one of our members with the pretence that they wanted him to help them.

"While he was trying to attend to their request, he was immediately surrounded by more than 50 offenders, who grabbed his legs and arms while the other offenders stabbed him several times on the back and head.

“He was badly injured and sent to hospital where they treated him for the injuries, and later discharged him. He is recovering at home,” Xako said.

He said officials were risking their lives every day as the incident was gang related.

“Unfortunately, correctional service officials have to work under these harsh conditions,” Xako said.

Last year two warders from the Goodwood correctional facility were seriously injured when they were stabbed by an offender while unlocking a cell to prepare for a meal. In another incident last year, four correctional officials had boiling water thrown at them by offenders while they were conducting a search operation at Pollsmoor’s Medium B section.

Following the incident, the Department of Correctional Services conducted search-and-seizure operations at the Goodwood facility cells. Among the items retrieved were a cellphone, charger, shaving blades and a few self-made knives.

Cape Times