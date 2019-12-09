Warning as 13 die in Western Cape weekend road carnage









File picture: Facebook / SABC Cape Town – At least 13 people were killed on the province’s roads over the weekend ahead of the expected holiday rush. Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said last night a 2-year-old girl was killed when the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control on the N7 near Citrusdal. A 1-year-old boy was among five people killed on Saturday night when the driver of a bakkie they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle. Africa said 12 people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. “The driver of a silver Toyota Hilux Double Cab bakkie, lost control and rolled on the N7 between Citrusdal and Piketberg. “Five people – aged 1, 25, 44, 25 and 44 – died while seven, including three children aged 7, 9 and 13, remain in a critical condition at a Piketberg hospital,” said Africa.

Yesterday, a 51-year-old was killed when he lost control of his vehicle at about 3.30am in Khayelitsha.

And in separate incidents, seven pedestrians aged between 12 and 61 were struck by cars and killed at the weekend.

During the provincial authority’s alcohol blitz and random breath test operations, Africa said 2 349 vehicles were stopped, 828 drivers tested for alcohol consumption and 33 drunk drivers arrested.

Other drivers faced charges including reckless and negligent driving.

“The highest alcohol reading recorded was 1.06mg/1000ml, four times over the legal limit, in George.

‘‘One person was arrested in Brackenfell for being in possession of tik while another in Vredendal was in possession of dagga to the street value of between R250 000 and R300 000.

‘‘Five were arrested for fraudulent documentation,” Africa said.

He urged motorists to ensure that all passengers, especially children, buckled up.

“We have already started our festive season operations with a no-nonsense approach towards those who still don’t respect the rules of the road. It’s really unacceptable that 12 people occupy a bakkie.

“We understand this is the silly season, but it doesn’t mean people can do what they want while driving. Their actions can affect innocent people,” Africa said.

Last Thursday, the provincial transport and public works department officially launched the 2019/20 festive season safety plan at the Huguenot Tunnel on the N1.

This year’s festive season plan includes interventions such as chain speed enforcement on all major routes.

Cape Times



