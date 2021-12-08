WATCH: 107 families evicted from social housing Steenberg social housing flats for allegedly not paying rent

Tenants say it was unlawful, alleging Sohco did not follow proper procedures CAPE TOWN - About 107 families were evicted from their Steenvilla, Steenberg, flats by social housing institution Sohco on Tuesday for allegedly not paying rent.

The tenants, however, said the eviction was unlawful, alleging Sohco did not follow proper procedures. Tenant John Manuel, who has been living in Steenvilla for about ten years, said the initial plan of the houses was to rent to own but along the way Sohco had increased the rent. “Those houses are under our names because the subsidies are paid on those houses and I have verified this with the bank. When you pay for water or electricity it appears under your name.

“We are now outside and have nowhere to go, the metro police are here giving us instructions. They tell us that we have four hours to (vacate) the area. I don’t know what my son will say after coming from school and finding us outside and just roaming the streets. By the way, in the morning when he was preparing to go to school he had to jump (out) the window because the metro police officers were shouting and you could see that they were forcing us. This Sohco has become a money making machine and right now I feel like this is a death sentence. The same party that we call a saint but it is not, they only want us when it suits them after that they leave you stranded,” said Manuel. Sohco Group chief executive Heather Maxwell said the initial court application for these evictions was made in mid-2019, and the households affected by the evictions were in significant arrears already at that point. “Sohco is a private non-profit company which develops and manages affordable rental accommodation. Sohco completed the Steenvilla development between 2010 and 2014. The 700-unit complex is located adjacent to Steenberg Station in Cape Town.

“The sheriff is proceeding with 21 evictions at Steenvilla (yesterday), supported by the SAPS and City Law Enforcement. This is on the basis of High Court eviction orders granted in December 2020, under the State of Disaster Regulations, which take these regulations into account,” she said Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the City’s Law Enforcement Department was on site, but was not involved in the eviction process. “The evictions are being conducted by the Sheriff of the Court,” said Dyason.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said most of the households involved in the evictions have been in stable and continuous employment throughout the period when they haven’t been paying rent. “Sohco initiated a High Court case in October 2016, seeking a number of eviction orders and also seeking clarity as to the arguments raised in an attempt to delay proceedings in the magistrate’s court. In March 2017, the High Court granted eviction orders, having earlier dismissed the arguments previously raised in the magistrate’s court. “Sohco initiated a second case for further tenants not paying rental in mid-2019, with eviction orders being issued by the High Court in December 2021. A cost order was granted in both matters in Sohco’s favour,” said Booi.