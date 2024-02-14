WATCH: Accommodation headaches as university and private accredited residences filled to capacity

As classes commenced for the 2024 academic year at universities across the Western Cape, institutions were grappling with large numbers of students applying for residence with little accommodation available. At Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) hundreds of students in dire need of accommodation have been sleeping on the floor at District six and Mowbray campus halls for weeks.

Chaotic scenes were seen at the Bellville Campus, where security chased away alleged stranded students from emergency accommodation. However, the university’s spokesperson Lauren Kansley refuted claims that these were stranded students. “These are not students, they are people who applied and do not have a space to study. So they have been rejected for study because of dismal academic results or disciplinary issues,” said Kansley.

A prospective student from the Eastern Cape said she applied on time and received an acceptance letter. “It is not true that all the people here and are being chased away are those who did not reach requirements or are troublesome students. “Some of us are students who applied on time and received acceptance letters. No notice was given and we have been at the emergency accommodation for a while.

“People were mishandled by the securities and some of their items confiscated. We don’t know where we will sleep tonight, I never thought my first university experience would be like this,” she said. Another student said they have been sleeping in the hall for about two weeks waiting for allowances and accommodation matters to be resolved. Kansley said regarding those sleeping at the multi-purpose hall in District Six, they were now working directly with the National Student Financial Scheme to assist with a new accommodation pilot project.

However, she also claimed that individuals in that space “forced their way in”. “We acknowledge that this space is not ideal, however, we did not want applicants to be outside.” CPUT was among eight universities that announced it will accept late applications for this academic year. Classes began on Monday but there were still a number of late registrations.

"The accommodation issue is driven by walk-ins, applicants with no funding for residence, no residence placement and with no academic clearance to remain in residence (since we require you to be passing with a minimum of 60% to be eligible) will pitch up at the start of the academic year and demand to be placed. This is further fuelled by political structures who encourage these individuals to squat and protest to boost their own standing. "Despite these challenges our campus housing staff are working around the clock to place eligible students. To date we have vetted over a 1000 walk-ins and placed hundreds of them in emergency housing. If anyone is being asked to vacate premises it is because they are not eligible for residence or to study at CPUT because of dismal results," said Kansley. Stellenbosch University's Martin Viljoen said the institution received about 14 000 applications for residence spaces and can accommodate about 2 000 first-year students at the Stellenbosch Campus and 280 first-year students at the Tygerberg Campus.

“SU is aware of the accommodation challenges facing students. Currently all SU residences as well as private accredited accommodation are at full capacity. The Residence Placement team will place students, according to the Residence Placement Policy, as cancellations come through. To meet the ongoing demand for accommodation, two new residences at SU’s Stellenbosch campus will be completed by the middle of the year, adding 400 beds to the system,” said Viljoen. UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said they received 52 000 applications for accommodation. “We only accept the number of students that we have space for. The number of spaces available for first-year students this year is 4 650.