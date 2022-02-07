WATCH: Body retrieved from Mnandi Beach

CAPE TOWN - Police say the body retrieved from Mnandi Beach on Monday is yet to be identified. The body is believed to be that of 15-year-old Imraan Davids, who went missing in the surf on Sunday, after getting into difficulty while swimming.

Emergency services attended to the scene after 1pm and a police dive unit embarked on a search for the teenager. WATCH: A body has been retrieved from the water at Mnandi beach on Monday afternoon.

Police are yet to confirm it is the 15-year-old Mitchells Plain boy who went missing in the surf on Sunday, following an ongoing dive unit search operation for the teen. 📹@PJikelo pic.twitter.com/laJ0m8tmYt — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) February 7, 2022 Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: “SAPS divers were deployed at Mnandi Beach on Monday, where the body of a young male was recovered in the surf. “The victim is yet to be identified and a death inquest case docket has been registered.”

MORE ON THIS Search continues for Mitchells Plain teen who disappeared in surf

At the scene, as the body was being retrieved, family spokesperson Shahiem van Nelson said Davids was out enjoying a day at the beach with his family. “It was a normal family day, the weather was hot and the family came out to enjoy the a day at the beach. “As he (Davids) was making his way out of the water, the tide pulled him in again. He was struggling and then his body just vanished,” said Van Nelson.

He said the family began a search effort, which lasted till about 2am in the morning. The family was back at the beach a few hours later. Van Nelson said they believed, as Imraan was making his way out of the water, there was a rift along the sea floor, which he went into. “We had all the neighbourhood watches out here, basically everyone tried to come out and assist the family, and be part of the search for this 15-year-old boy,” Van Nelson said, adding that Imraan was an only child and was raised by his grandparents.