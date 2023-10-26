WATCH: Bok lock joins rugby community in sending well wishes to school player in hospital

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth is among prominent figures who have sent well-wishes to school rugby player Anzil Williams, who broke his neck in a rugby match this month. The 16-year-old was participating in a Sevens rugby tournament in Knysna, representing Humansdorp Secondary School, when the injury took place. Williams broke his neck in two places on day one, according to his school.

In a post on social media, the school asked for prayers, saying doctors told his family that he was paralysed from the neck down. The Grade 11 pupil, who is recovering in hospital, is believed to be in a stable condition. In a video, Etzebeth wishes Williams well in his recovery.

"Hi Anzil, it’s Eben Etzebeth here. I have unfortunately heard about your injury and want to send my best wishes, I am thinking about you. It can’t be an easy time, but I will pray for you, that the Lord be with you. “Best wishes that side, the team and I are thinking about you and wish you all of the best. We believe everything will be all right. I hear you are a fighter, keep going. “Hopefully we can bring the World Cup trophy home for you as well. Thank you for all your support. As I said, I am thinking about you and the Lord be with you. Cheers, my friend."

Tournament organiser Aschin Klein, said: “Anzil attempted to tackle one of the players from the Rheenendal Boys, after that he went down. The referee immediately blew the whistle and called on the paramedics and the first aiders for assistance.” The school’s rugby coach, Warren van Rooyen, said Williams was making progress.