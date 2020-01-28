Residents were outraged after reports emerged at the weekend that a 13-year-old had allegedly been raped by a taxi driver and his friends as she walked home from school.
While police said a rape case had yet to be opened, hundreds of residents marched from NY1 to NY78, demanding Avanza taxis be banned from the area.
Since then, continuous meetings have been held between community leaders, taxi owners and police regarding the taxis and safety.
Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Andile Soyama said he was hoping that there would be a positive outcome from today’s meeting and that those implicated in wrongdoing would be held accountable.