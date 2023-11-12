WATCH: Clashes at Israel prayer meeting in Sea Point: 4 held

What started as a peaceful protest turned violent when pro-Palestine and pro-Israel supporters clashed in Sea Point Promenade on Sunday with police using stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the groups. Police confirmed four people had been arrested for public violence.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the four will appear in court once charged. “The SAPS took action using stun grenades and the water cannon when disgruntled protesters disobeyed instruction by the SAPS members to disperse. “Four adult men were arrested and detained on charges of public violence. We can confirm that SAPS members are still static on the scene fulfilling their mandate,” said Van Wyk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Times (@capetimesrsa) Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis urged the public to desist from public violence. “Unfortunately, we saw violent disruptions today against a planned peaceful prayer gathering in support of Israel. This violence deserves the condemnation of all Capetonians who value free expression in our open democracy.

“While residents or groups may disagree vehemently with one another, they may not engage in violent disruption. We call on all residents to desist from doing so. “Every person or group, of every belief and persuasion, has the right to protest peacefully in South Africa,” he said. Police used stun grenades, tear gas and water canons to disperse the groups. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Sunday’s march followed a demonstration by thousands of people through the city centre calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip.

The march began at Muir Street Mosque in District Six and ended at the Western Cape Provincial Legislature. Tensions escalate as Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel supporters clash in Sea Point. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Hill-Lewis said: “In the same way that tens of thousands of residents gathered on Saturday to protest peacefully, the planned protest today (Sunday) should have been respected and allowed to proceed peacefully and without interference. WATCH: Tensions escalate as Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel supporters clash in Sea Point. Video: @aya_ndamane / Independent Newspapers pic.twitter.com/d56SiAoDBJ — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) November 12, 2023 “It is the job of the South African Police Service and law enforcement agencies to protect that right, and the responsibility of every citizen to respect it.”