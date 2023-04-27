WATCH: Comic Con fun for the entire family this weekend at CTICC

Cape Town - Cape Town is host to the mother of all pop culture events, Comic Con Cape Town, on from Thursday until Sunday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The sold-out event will give patrons four days of the best in gaming, comics, shopping, cosplay and more, offering a plethora of activities for the entire family.

Since the inaugural Comic Con Africa, which was hosted in Johannesburg in 2018, Capetonians have been yearning for the Con experience to make its way to the Mother City – so much so, that all four days of the festival are sold out. @comicconafrica It’s official, Aaron from The Walking Dead will be at Comic Con Cape Town this April! Join Ross Marquand, who was also Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, at Comic Con Cape Town by getting your ticket here: https://bit.ly/CCCT2023_Tickets ♬ original sound - Comic Con Africa The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony on Thursday on the main stage featuring Hugo Lambrechts Orchestra performing “Star Wars” theme songs. Festival-goers can also look forward to dress-up competitions, gaming arenas, fascinating installations, celebrity interactions, screenings, an Artist Alley celebrating local and international comic book artists, a six-hour mystery challenge Sew-a-thon and more.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “We are delighted to welcome Comic Con to our vibrant city. Unique events like these present the perfect opportunity to showcase Cape Town as a world-class events destination, its creative diversity and support for South African pop culture. “Comic Con Cape Town is a first for the Mother City and has already sold out all four days of the festival. For us at the City, such a positive response is a clear indication that attendees are always seeking immersive experiences when it comes to events. It’s also exciting to see that the e-sports industry is gaining more exposure and local gamers have a platform to showcase their skills on a national level,” said Smith. As e-sports continue to take the world by storm and South African gamers infiltrate the rapidly growing industry, Comic Con Cape Town provides an exhilarating destination for all gaming enthusiasts at the Gamer Island.