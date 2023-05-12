WATCH: CPUT, UWC students on a rampage

Cape Town - Neighbouring Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and University of the Western Cape (UWC) were forced to postpone their open days over the weekend amid violent student protests. CPUT has been granted an interim interdict blocking all students from unlawful conduct including violence and damage to the university’s property and vehicles.

The Western Cape High Court issued the urgent interim interdict following a week of unrest which will be costly to the university after buildings and cars were torched and other institutional infrastructure vandalised. CPUT on Thursday said a decision was taken to close all its campuses. In a communique to students and staff, CPUT said violation of the court order was a criminal offence.

The interdict applies to the Bellville, District Six, Mowbray Campus, Wellington and Granger Bay campuses. The matter is expected to be heard on May 29. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said management held a meeting on Wednesday night which extended into the early hours of Thursday morning after violent protests were under way at the Bellville campus, and a decision was then taken to close campuses and empty residences.

All residences must be vacated by today at 4pm. “Continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and wanton attacks on institutional infrastructure, have forced university management to close all campuses indefinitely. “Unruly students, acting in bad faith, with the sole purpose of making the university dysfunctional have left management with no other choice but to act swiftly and decisively.

“The safety of staff and students is our primary concern at this stage. “All operations, including all academic activities, will cease with immediate effect. Transport to key areas for students living in other provinces will be provided. Details of the transport arrangements will be communicated,” she said. Kansley said no exams were under way but the university’s study week would be next week.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Bellville South police were investigating cases of contravention of a court order and public violence. “About 1 000 students staged a protest on the premises of CPUT Bellville South campus on Wednesday. “Members of public order police who were close by for operational support, as a result of the unrest, took action when the actions of the students escalated to violence and forced the disgruntled students to disperse. No one has been arrested,” he said.

Student Representative Council president Mpfunzeni Ramano said they were not leaving the residences. “We have seen the interdict and are going through it. As the students we have met and decided we are not going anywhere. No student is going to be vacated. “We met management on Wednesday but nothing materialised. As the SRC we have tried to bring the issues to them including NSFAS funding, congested accommodations, issues with shuttles, and access to campus clinics but no action.

“Students are frustrated, instead of the university sorting out things they are intimidating us with police and private security,” said Ramano. The South African Union of Students national spokesperson Asive Dlanjwa said they were arriving in Cape Town today where they were expected to meet the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). “We are aware of what is happening in universities including UWC and Nelson Mandela University.

“It’s two sources of issues, administration matters at NSFAS, relate to funding conditions that affect accommodation, living and transport allowance. We are hoping the meeting will give answers to the challenges because we are also irritated by NSFAS. We have raised some of the issues before. Then there are internal or institutional based issues at universities such as safety and security matters. We will issue a statement at the weekend containing the meeting outcomes.” UWC’s spokesperson Gasant Abarder said classes were continuing but its open day was postponed as a “precautionary measure”. In a video that has gone viral on social media, students can be seen pelting stones and other objects in the direction of security personnel in one of the residences. One student with what appears to be a firearm can be seen firing at the security.

The situation in CPUT pic.twitter.com/S5GNrCiYGq — Kekeletso Khena (@Soulcandi78) May 11, 2023 “The student demands are the same and these are being addressed currently between the SRC and the university management. They are around the greater safety and security and issues regarding NSFAS. On the latter the university is engaging directly with NSFAS and through Universities South Africa.” Abarder said the establishment of a safety forum between UWC, CPUT, Northlink Collegue, Belhar CPF, neighbourhood watch and police has been formed. The university has new shuttle routes to enhance safety, said Abarder.