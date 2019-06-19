A crack in a dam wall at Silvermine Nature Reserve. Image: Screengrab

Cape Town – A crack in a dam wall at Silvermine Nature Reserve poses "no imminent danger” of collapsing, the city says, despite water continually spouting from the crack. According to Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg, the dam water is no longer being used for residential water supply.

It is understood that the wall has been leaking since at least the weekend.

“Silvermine Dam is no longer utilised for water supply, but now forms part of the Silvermine Recreational Area that is managed by SANParks.

"The City is, however, still responsible for the safety of the structure and undertakes regular monitoring inspections,” said Limberg.

“There is no imminent danger of the wall collapsing,” she added.

A concerned Facebook user uploaded a video showing the crack from where water spouts throughout the day.

“I walk in this reserve every week and have been checking out this fault line on the dam regularly. I have previously taken a video to compare, and the damage to the dam wall has changed dramatically over the past few weeks.

“SANParks says it is the responsibility of the City of Cape Town, even though it is on their land. They do not want to accept this problem.

“Advice on whom should be contacted before the dam wall finally cracks and then whoosh all that water has to go somewhere,” the post read.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Clayton said they were aware of the crack in the wall, as rangers conducted regular patrols during which they monitored areas of concern.

Clayton said the city was alerted to the crack some time ago but could not confirm when the fault was first tracked.

“On regular patrols from our SANParks rangers within the Silvermine area, they have noted that the Silvermine Dam wall has a crack and leak in it, and have reported it to the city’s Water and Sanitation department.

"As the issue is reported to the city, they are the ones who will be able to provide more details surrounding responsibility and maintenance.

“SANParks rangers do regular patrols within the area, ensuring that the safety of the visitors and maintenance of structures and walkways in the park are top priority,” said Clayton.

Cape Times