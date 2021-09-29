WATCH: Emotional tributes at memorial for slain Heinz Park teacher

CAPE TOWN - Heinz Park Primary School teacher Thulani Manqoyi’s murder last week was not only felt by his biological children, but also the many pupils who looked up to him as a loving father figure. “Mr Manqoyi was more than a teacher to us, but a father who treated us all as his children. He showed us so much love and support,” said a learner representative, Lindokuhle Vuko.

A memorial service was held for Manqoyi at the school on Tuesday where pupils and staff shared their tributes. Former principals, education department representatives and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) joined to support his family members in attendance. Another learner, who was overwhelmed by emotion, recalled how Manqoyi would give pupils money when they did not have food.

“Besides helping us to be good in maths he taught us many good values by also teaching us the Bible every Monday. “He was always there for us and we will always remember him and his words. He’s gone but will not be forgotten.” Manqoyi, 53, was shot dead on September 21 while sitting in his car in the school parking lot.

He was a Grade 6 maths teacher and had been teaching at the school since 2008. He leaves three children. His 24-year-old son, Sikhanyiso, recalled how he would imitate his father's friends and call him “Counter”.

“The name was created because he was so good with numbers. Today I see that because of who he was he gained many children. To me, he was my hero and taught me that family comes first. I will now look after my siblings,” he said. His brother, Monwabisi Manqoyi, urged the police to consider the case as high-profile. “He was senselessly killed inside the school premises. As the family, we don’t know how far the police are with the investigation but we urged them to leave no stone unturned ... We still believe this was planned and he was targeted.