WATCH: Flooding causes widespread damage across Cape Town

Cape Town – Flooding and storm damage continued across the metro yesterday, following torrential rain downpours. Residents living in informal settlements have been among the hardest hit by the adverse weather conditions, which is expected to last into the weekend. Disaster management spokesperson Chantel Alexander said Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumulele, Khayelitsha and Philippi were among the areas where informal settlements were affected by flooding. “Many trees were uprooted across the city in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West. These are being attended to by the Recreation and Parks Department. Power outages were also experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga. The Electricity Department will be attending to all reports,” said Alexander. Various roads across the city have been flooded, and these were being attended to by the Roads and Stormwater Department.

Another City disaster spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, said: “The City's facilities are available for emergency sheltering. However, residents don't want to take up the offer because they don't want to leave their belongings behind.”

Residents in Overcome Heights near Muizenberg, are desperate for warm clothing, bedding and food.

Community worker Karen Mentoor said they approached their local ward councillor for assistance and had sought relief from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), but was unsuccessful in getting help.

“Disaster (Risk Management) came out for assessments. There is no help. They say their hands are cut off and that Sassa doesn't support flood victims anymore. People can't cook due to the electricity tripping because the (electricity) boxes are wet,” said Mentoor.

Despite numerous efforts at getting comment, Sassa did not comment by deadline.

Those who would like to assist Overcome Heights residents may contact Mentoor on 073 559 3015.

Residents may dial the following emergency numbers:

Flooding, blocked drains and service disruptions can be reported to the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089.

Enquiries and/or complaints regarding burst and leaking water mains, faulty and leaking water meters, blocked and overflowing sewers can be sent via SMS to 31373.

Enquiries and/or complaints regarding electricity fault reporting can be sent via SMS to 31220.

Residents can contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 107 from a cellphone or 021 480 7700 from a landline.

