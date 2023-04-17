WATCH: Former Se'skhona People's Movement leader Loyiso Nkohla shot and killed in Philippi

Cape Town - Former Se'skhona People's Movement leader, Loyiso Nkohla, was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi Railway Station on Monday morning. Nkohla, a former ANC Youth League member and councillor who had changed political affiliation a number of times, was killed while three other people were shot and wounded on scene, police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Nyanga police responded to a complaint on Monday morning. “Upon arrival at Philippi Railway Station, they found the body of a 40-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“Reports suggested that two females and one male who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital with private transport for medical treatment. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” said Swartbooi. Nyanga police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.