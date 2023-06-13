WATCH: Gugulethu clinic security staff robbed at gunpoint

In video footage of the incident that has been circulated on social media, two people, one in a wheelchair and the other pushing him, gained access to the premises by impersonating patients seeking healthcare.

As soon as security guards opened the gate, they pulled out their guns while another two joined them.

Health Department spokesperson, Monique Johnstone said: “The four criminals then proceeded to rob the security guards. Soon afterwards they left and thankfully did not reach the trauma unit where the staff and patients were. No one was hurt physically. However, the trauma such actions leave on the victims is long-lasting. Everyone at the facility has been offered counselling and will continue to be supported in their emotional recovery.”

Mbombo said: “I condemn this incident in the strongest terms possible. Our health facilities are essential assets to our communities where residents can seek proper healthcare in a safe environment. These actions not only undermine our facilities' ability to function, but also place our staff and patients’ lives in danger. I hope that the SAPS prioritises this case and ensures that the perpetrators face the full consequences of the law.”