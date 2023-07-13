WATCH: Mafe unable to follow court proceedings, psychiatric report finds

Accused Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe was unable to follow court proceedings and did not have a full appreciation of his wrongdoings. This was contained in a psychiatric evaluation report made at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, where Mafe was held for a 30-day evaluation.

He appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, where Judge Nathan Erasmus, not disclosing the diagnosis of Mafe’s mental evaluation, said Mafe’s legal team had been consulted over the report. The matter was expected to return to the Western Cape High Court on August 10, and until such time Judge Erasmus ordered that Mafe not be held in the “general population” of a prison or any correctional facility, and that he be “provided with the health and services he needs” given his medical condition. At Thursday morning’s court appearance, Mafe entered the dock with a bellowing outburst, threatening to “burn it (Parliament) even more if it does not move to Pretoria”.

“I burned it intentionally. Me, Christmas Zandile Mafe, I will burn it even more if it does not move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria. The service protest which is happening outside is about my release. It must move from the racist right-wing DA. “The DA must not be in the Parliament,” Mafe yelled as court got under way. Read more in the Cape Times on Friday.