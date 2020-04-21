WATCH: Mitchells Plain family's teamwork producing 3D-printed visor masks for free

Cape Town – With many people not having enough money for food and facing a daily battle for survival, Marshall Nelson from Mitchells Plain believes businesses, organisations and the government should hand out protective masks for free.

Commenting on the 3D-printed face visors he is handing out in his community, Marshall told the African News Agency this week: “People are charging our community a fortune for these kinds of masks. I don’t think it’s fair.

"Our poorest of the poor can’t afford to buy a mask if they can’t afford money for bread.

"So I think it’s time that businesses and organisations step in and government comes to the party. Let’s make these things and give it out for free."

Marshall Nelson from Mitchells Plain, who produces 3D-printed face visors. Video: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA)

Father-of-three Marshall told News24 his children came up with the plan and are assisting him in assembling the masks.

"One day, we were watching TV and saw how people were using the printers to make masks," he said

"That is when my daughter said we have the same machines (and asked) why can't we do the same," Nelson explained.